ASPI’s International Cyber Policy Centre (ICPC) is a leading voice in global debates on cyber, emerging and critical technologies, foreign interference and issues related to information operations and disinformation. The Centre's work is agenda setting and focuses on the impact these issues have on broader strategic policy.

The Centre informs public debate globally and supports policy development in the Indo-Pacific region by producing original, empirical, data-driven research. You will find the centre’s research here.

The Centre has a growing mixture of expertise and skills with teams of researchers who concentrate on policy, technical analysis, information operations and disinformation, critical and emerging technologies, cyber capacity building and Internet safety, Indigenous STEM and gender, satellite analysis, surveillance and China-related issues.

To develop capability in Australia and across the Indo-Pacific region, the Centre has a capacity building team that conducts workshops, training programs and large-scale exercises for the public, private and civil society sectors. Current projects are focusing on capacity building in Southeast Asia and the Pacific Islands region, across a wide range of topics.

The Centre enriches regional debates by collaborating with civil society groups from around the world and by bringing leading global experts to Australia through our international fellowship program, including the former Commander of the United States Cyber Command and Director of the National Security Agency Admiral Michael Rogers.

Some of our larger initiatives and projects also have their own websites including:

We would like to thank all of those who support and contribute to the Centre with their time, intellect and passion for the topics we work on.

The work of the ICPC would be impossible without the financial support of our annual government, industry and civil society partners whom we gratefully acknowledge.

Projects and Collaborations

CYBIL project

Cybil is the global knowledge sharing portal for cyber capacity building provided by the Global Forum of Cyber Expertise (GFCE). As knowledge partner of the GFCE, ASPI is co-managing Cybil together with DiploFoundation, FIRST, the Global Cyber Security Capacity Centre (GCSCC) and the Norwegian Institute of International Affairs (NUPI).

Observer Research Foundation

Observer Research Foundation is India’s leading independent thinktank on issues of strategic importance to the Indian government and economy. With ORF’s Cyber for Security, Strategic and Technology, ASPI is working on a variety of activities that involve Australia-India collaboration on issues of cybersecurity, emerging technologies and digital development in the Indo-Pacific.